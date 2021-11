Her long braid is sticking out of her helmet, she has a hockey stick in her left hand and she’s cheering. Look across the street from where she is, and you’ll find five other excited young hockey players doing the exact same thing — leaned over the boards, helmets on, yelling. This group of kids has been here a while, outside the Hockey Hall of Fame in downtown Toronto, but the nearby braided female player is new to the scene.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO