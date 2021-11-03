Kudos to the unsung heroes

Recently, while sitting on our balcony, I saw a man having some sort of episode outside on the walkway of our neighboring complex. He was sitting on the ground intermittently moaning and yelling incomprehensibly, then he’d be quiet and just rock back and forth. I didn’t recognize him, and I thought maybe he was drunk, had a fight or was upset with someone in one of the condos. After a while, when he laid down on the walkway, I called 911. A Frisco police officer arrived in less than two minutes. The officer approached the individual cautiously. He spoke with him calmly and quietly, while he likely was assessing the situation. It all happened in a non-threatening manner.

