Kudos to the unsung heroes

(YUBA-SUTTER) – Heroin…or some kind of opiates challenge Yuba-Sutter first responders. Over on North Beale Road in Linda…a woman is out cold in a parking lot. Crews get there…they know what’s going on…soon…the woman is treated with Narcan…as deputies administer CPR. She revives and lives. Then…soon after that call…a man...
It seemed like business as usual when Tim Henson paused from his day job to take a fire department call, but this time, it wasn’t someone needing help. The lady on the other end, a stranger until then, said she had something to give the Cruso Volunteer Fire Department in recognition for their service to the community in the aftermath of the flood: a check for $10,000.
In nearly a decade as a humane officer in Kanawha County, Jerry Anderson has a record that’s rare for those working in animal welfare — he’s never been bitten by an animal. A former colleague said that shows how patient and gentle Anderson is, how he takes his time to...
The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the value of family caregivers. At the height of the pandemic, many Massachusetts families decided their best option was to care for aging or chronically ill family members themselves in their homes. They chose this despite having other options available such as home health aides or being placed in a congregate care setting.
While driving around our community since the weather has changed, I have noticed many drivers who ignore their safety and that of others. This occurs in the early morning before sunup, and at dusk and when it is foggy and rainy. What I am talking about is people who don’t turn on their headlights.
In honor of National Cat Day, the ARM & HAMMER Feline Generous program today announced it will host the 'Unsung Heroes' Awards to recognize the most inspiring staff and volunteers at cat welfare organizations. One winner will be selected from each of the following categories: Compassion, Creativity and AdvoCAT of the Year. A total of $30,000 will be awarded to the winning shelters, plus each unsung hero will receive an award and a year's supply of ARM & HAMMER cat litter.
When Carolyn Satz was recently preparing jewelry for sale at the Resale Shop, a fellow volunteer pulled out a bracelet with a stone missing. Satz told the volunteer, “Don’t put that in the junk bag. I can fix that.”. She then glued the stone back into place, and “the bracelet...
About 12 years ago, a group of staff and board members at the Jewish Light came up with a plan to honor the incredible volunteerism found throughout the St. Louis Jewish community. Milton Movitz, then-past president of the Light, suggested these volunteers be individuals or groups that fly under the...
We want to thank you for your Sunday article, “Nursing: A noble profession” about Krystal McCarthy RN. [Susan Riley, Oct. 24] It is a beautifully written tribute, and does a powerful job of presenting the challenges this epidemic has heaped on our dedicated health care workers. We're proud of the EE for supporting journalism of this calibre, and hope that the USA Today Network will pick it up for their other papers.
Recently, while sitting on our balcony, I saw a man having some sort of episode outside on the walkway of our neighboring complex. He was sitting on the ground intermittently moaning and yelling incomprehensibly, then he’d be quiet and just rock back and forth. I didn’t recognize him, and I thought maybe he was drunk, had a fight or was upset with someone in one of the condos. After a while, when he laid down on the walkway, I called 911. A Frisco police officer arrived in less than two minutes. The officer approached the individual cautiously. He spoke with him calmly and quietly, while he likely was assessing the situation. It all happened in a non-threatening manner.
The Canton Repository is again looking to honor people making a real difference in their communities. We are asking readers to nominate people for the Clayton G. Horn Award of Excellence and to be recognized as “Unsung Heroes.”. The Clayton G. Horn award recognizes individuals who have gone above and...
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — Sue Moats, with Quilts of Valor, had her directions on hand and a map at her side when she got lost in Jefferson County on her way to Fellowship Bible Church on Wednesday morning. Able to flag down a Ranson police officer, Moats happened upon Chief Robbie...
On Oct. 17, I came home after a week of treatment for COVID-19 at Lancaster General Hospital. How quickly one can go from healthy to thinking about dying. Today I write to share my gratitude and thanks for the unsung heroes, the staff who stood with me — encouraging, supportive, never leaving me alone, coming to work on their days off and staying late during especially busy times.
METHUEN — State and local leaders came together last week to honor 11 of the Merrimack Valley’s unsung heroes during a ceremony hosted by Pat Costa of Costa Eagle 98.9 radio, recognizing area residents from Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire for their community impact and generosity. Previously recognized in both...
