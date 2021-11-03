Boost your resume credentials: Student safety trainings available from Virginia Tech Environmental Health & Safety

Dr. Dennis Riker, Superintendent of the Nazareth School District, presented a revision to the district’s health and safety plan at the school board meeting on October 26. During a brief PowerPoint presentation Dr. Riker said that the district gets once-a-week updates on Covid transmission in Northampton County. The curve has leveled out and is coming down. Dr. Riker said he anticipates the downward trend in new cases will continue and engaged in discussion with other local school administrators about the impact of students going into isolation when they are exposed and the hardship on parents who sometimes must scramble to find childcare. The district provides other avenues for children who cannot attend school, but Dr. Riker said he believes that face-to-face learning is the best option. He then presented a slide with numbers of cases across the schools showing data that students isolating because of coming in contact with a Covid-positive person were not generally testing positive in great numbers. In the high school there were 16 cases that required 34 students to isolate, of which zero tested positive. In the middle school there were 18 cases that required 55 students to isolate, of which five tested positive. Dr. Riker noted that of those five positive cases there is no way to tell if they were the result of being exposed at school or if they got infected elsewhere.

NAZARETH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO