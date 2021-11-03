CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Boost your resume credentials: Student safety trainings available from Virginia Tech Environmental Health & Safety

vt.edu
 7 days ago

Virginia Tech students can boost their resume credentials and safety competencies with Virginia Tech...

vtx.vt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Environmental Health & Safety Teacher

Astute Education specialise in recruiting contracted and permanent staff to Nurseries, Primary, Middle, Secondary and Further Education establishments around the world. The UAE government is looking to appoint Environmental Health & Safety teachers to start employment from March and August 2022. As part of the UAE Education reforms, they are looking to recruit teachers to raise the standards of Environmental Health and Safety education in government schools throughout the 7 Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. You will be expected to teach Environmental Health & Safety studies to Emirati students in KS3 / KS4, KS5 if suitably qualified.
EDUCATION
Beacon

ICS students learn safety rules from PC Firemen

The students of Immaculate Conception School enjoyed a visit by the Port Clinton Fire Department personnel recently, had the chance to get up close looks at firefighting gear and take a seat in a fully-equipped EMT vehicle. The men and women of the fire department were gracious in sharing their...
PORT CLINTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Daily Evergreen

WSU students can use simple tricks to improve health, safety while drinking

Simple practices could help WSU students mitigate alcohol-related harm caused by increased drinking and the return to campus. Unrestricted alcohol use can create negative consequences for students; however, it is unrealistic to expect students not to drink, said WSU psychology professor Susan Collins. In a 2016 survey of 3,168 WSU...
EDUCATION
University Daily

Two Docs to receive safety awareness training from RISE, SGA

Two Docs Brewing Co., located at 502 Texas Ave., will receive safety awareness training at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15 from the Texas Tech Student Government Association and Risk Intervention & Safety Education, according to a release from the university. Known as the Safe Night Out Initiative, formally know as...
LIFESTYLE
Winona Daily News

Local college students producing new safety app

Three Winona State University students have come together under one goal: to keep the community safe. Sulaiman Bada, along with his colleagues Ashton Schultz and Sheikh Fahad, have formed a company called Caution Tech, LLC and are currently developing an app called Freego. Freego is an app that can be...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Health#Laboratory Safety#Fire Safety#Ppe#Cpr
homenewspa.com

Nazareth superintendent proposes changes to health and safety plan

Dr. Dennis Riker, Superintendent of the Nazareth School District, presented a revision to the district’s health and safety plan at the school board meeting on October 26. During a brief PowerPoint presentation Dr. Riker said that the district gets once-a-week updates on Covid transmission in Northampton County. The curve has leveled out and is coming down. Dr. Riker said he anticipates the downward trend in new cases will continue and engaged in discussion with other local school administrators about the impact of students going into isolation when they are exposed and the hardship on parents who sometimes must scramble to find childcare. The district provides other avenues for children who cannot attend school, but Dr. Riker said he believes that face-to-face learning is the best option. He then presented a slide with numbers of cases across the schools showing data that students isolating because of coming in contact with a Covid-positive person were not generally testing positive in great numbers. In the high school there were 16 cases that required 34 students to isolate, of which zero tested positive. In the middle school there were 18 cases that required 55 students to isolate, of which five tested positive. Dr. Riker noted that of those five positive cases there is no way to tell if they were the result of being exposed at school or if they got infected elsewhere.
NAZARETH, PA
mayfield-messenger.com

Students get lesson about fire safety

Mayfield-Graves County Fire-Rescue Chief David Warner showed Mandy Kennemore’s third grade class at Fancy Farm Elementary a burned smoke detector. The plastic was black and warped from heat. But what was damaged actually worked like a charm. The point, Warner said during Fire Safety Week activities, was that the detector...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
cachevalleydaily.com

USU professor leads an agricultural health and safety group

LOGAN – Utah State University Associate Professor Michael Pate is the President of the International Society for Agricultural Health and Safety, or ISASH. He said ISASH doesn’t exist to tell farmers how to do their jobs. “Nobody knows better how to get things done than a farmer,” Pate exclaimed. “What...
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
foodmanufacturing.com

Be Confident in Your Food Safety Culture

If you and other leadership were unable to set foot in your facility for an entire month, are you confident that food safety would remain a priority? What about six months? Is it possible for even longer? That is exactly what some have been faced with the past year or more, as restrictions have limited access. If you and your team have embraced and fostered a food safety culture, you can be confident that your team will continue to prioritize food safety.
FOOD SAFETY
buckscountyherald.com

GoHunterdon offers safety helmet program for local students

In New Jersey, anyone under 17 years of age that rides a bicycle, or is a passenger on a bicycle, or is towed as a passenger by a bicycle must wear a safety helmet. However, getting children to wear helmets every time they ride can be a challenge. GoHunterdon has...
TRAFFIC
springfield.edu

Springfield College Public Safety Hosts R.A.D. Training

Please join us for our R.A.D. (Rape Aggression Defense) Course this month! Attached a link to describe the program:https://springfield.edu/department-of-public-safety/RAD. Sign up and reserve your spot for R.A.D. by email. If you have any additional questions, please contact us. rad@springfieldcollege.edu. Please note that this nationally-recognized program is intended for individuals who...
COLLEGES
se.edu

Occupational Safety & Health Info Session & Interviews

Have you secured a full-time Safety job or summer internship? Would you like to work for one of the nation’s largest infrastructure providers and construction materials producers? Granite Construction will be on campus this Tuesday, November 2nd to share information about their company and the positions they are hiring for! Don’t miss this opportunity!
JOBS
tigermedianet.com

Student senators discuss campus safety

Recently, the Student Government Association participated in the annual safety walk. Alongside University Police Chief Ed Howell, the executive staff walked the campus looking for safety issues such as poorly lit areas. The results of the walk became the dominant theme of Thursday’s SGA meeting as the executive staff referenced...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy