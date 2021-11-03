Police search for man missing from Orillia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned of new developments in the case of missing 10-year-old Qadr Williamson. The child has been missing for three weeks and Philadelphia police confirm to CBS3 that the FBI has joined the investigation.
The Home & School Association of Henry H. Houston School where she attended is holding a candlelight vigil for Williamson at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Williamson was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:45 a.m. by her foster mother on the 300 block of Glen Echo Road, in the city’s Mount Airy neighborhood.
***MISSING JUVENILE*** The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 10-year-old Missing Juvenile from Philadelphia, PA. Qadr Williamson was last seen on Thursday, October 21st, 2021, at 7:45 A.M., by her foster mother. pic.twitter.com/e9Vf6WBU1E
Williamson is described as a 10-year-old Black girl about 125 pounds and 5’5″. She has brown eyes and wears glasses.
She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a blue hoodie with black sneakers.
Anyone with information on Williamson’s whereabouts should contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3353.
