CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police search for man missing from Orillia

thebrockvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate — The man has been located “safe and sound,” according to police. Police are searching for a...

thebrockvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Springfield News Sun

Missing Springfield woman’s body removed from home where police served search warrant

Residents in the 100 block of North Douglas Avenue in Springfield were in mourning after police discovered the body of a missing woman while serving a warrant Wednesday. Police identified the body as 56-year-old Gloria Dickinson. She was reported missing after her family hadn’t heard from her since Sept. 13. Neighbors said Dickinson has lived at the home with another person the past several years, although they’ve not seen the woman for weeks.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Orillia#Opp
CBS Philly

FBI Joins Search For Missing 10-Year-Old Qadr Williamson, Philadelphia Police Tell CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned of new developments in the case of missing 10-year-old Qadr Williamson. The child has been missing for three weeks and Philadelphia police confirm to CBS3 that the FBI has joined the investigation. The Home & School Association of Henry H. Houston School where she attended is holding a candlelight vigil for Williamson at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Williamson was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:45 a.m. by her foster mother on the 300 block of Glen Echo Road, in the city’s Mount Airy neighborhood. ***MISSING JUVENILE*** The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 10-year-old Missing Juvenile from Philadelphia, PA. Qadr Williamson was last seen on Thursday, October 21st, 2021, at 7:45 A.M., by her foster mother. pic.twitter.com/e9Vf6WBU1E — The AWARE Foundation (@aware_the) October 29, 2021 Williamson is described as a 10-year-old Black girl about 125 pounds and 5’5″. She has brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a blue hoodie with black sneakers. Anyone with information on Williamson’s whereabouts should contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3353.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
yourvalley.net

Florence police continue search for 91-year-old man missing since September

George Thompson Robertson, 91, left his home in Florence on Thursday Sept. 23 to pick up medication at a pharmacy. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
FLORENCE, AZ
CBS Sacramento

Police Searching For Clues After Man Gunned Down In Front Of Son In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton Police have released more footage of the vehicle possibly connected to the killing of a man while he sat in his car with his young son. On Monday, police released additional photos of the Jeep that, they believe, the suspect was driving when they fatally shot a 47-year-old man at Weber Avenue and American Street. The shooting happened a little after 2:30 p.m. Police say the man was sitting in his vehicle with his six-year-old son when he was shot. The boy was not injured. The victim, whose name has not been released, later died at the hospital. Surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle have been released by Stockton police. The vehicle appears to be a white, later model Jeep Cherokee with black stripes on the hood. The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or Detective Howard or Detective Castro at (209) 937-8323.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newport News-Times

Search for missing man suspended on Sunday

TOLEDO — The search for missing Isaiah Eggert, 39, of Toledo, was suspended over the weekend after more than a week of searching near the crash site of his truck on 1000 Line Road bore no fruit. According to Sgt. Patrick Dougherty of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, after two...
TOLEDO, OR
York Dispatch Online

Woman missing since Monday found dead

A 57-year-old Lancaster County woman who went missing Monday has been found dead, police said Wednesday morning. Police discovered Jennifer Herr’s body Tuesday evening in the Lancaster County Central Park off Rockford Road in West Lampeter Township. Her Toyota Prius had been found parked there earlier in the day, according...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

“Don’t be irritated by his crying, he’s just a baby”, Mother issues plea to person who abducted her 1-year-old son

Early Wednesday morning an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 1-year-old boy. The 1-year-old child was last seen inside his family’s gray Ford Explorer around 1 a.m. He was sleeping inside the vehicle while his family was unloading groceries. The boy’s father went inside and by the time he came outside approximately 30 seconds later, the SUV and baby were gone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Roberto Charles recovers in the hospital, his family is scrambling to keep his wife away from them after police say she hit her husband with a truck. Christina Charles is facing several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, after Fountain Police say she hit her husband with a truck and The post Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
York Dispatch Online

Woman ejected in crash found barefoot two hours later: police

A 19-year-old woman who was ejected during a crash was found barefoot and lying on the ground — two hours later. Police say Stephanie Bardach, 19, crashed her car about 12:15 a.m. Monday on a bridge at Boyer Run Road and East Mount Hope Road in Lancaster County. Northern Lancaster...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy