In July, WhatsApp finally added multi-device support, a feature that WhatsApp users have been requesting for years. At the time, the multi-device feature was only available to select WhatsApp beta users. A few months later, WhatsApp rolled it out to the stable version, too. Up until now, the feature was opt-in based, meaning you had to join the multi-device beta program from within the app to try it out. But that’s changing now as WhatsApp has begun forcing users to update to the multi-device version.

