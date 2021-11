BOISE - The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) would like to remind visitors that the nine-month reservation window for reserving spots at Idaho State Parks is now open for the 2022 season. The window is always available for stays beginning up to nine months from the current date. For example, as of Monday, November 8, 2021, guests can reserve stays beginning on or before August 8, 2022.

