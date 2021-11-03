CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Disco Biscuits at The Wellmont Theater

JamBase
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamBase is pleased to give away one (1)...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

Related
NYS Music

The Disco Biscuits to Stream 3-Night Halloween Run on CouchTour.TV

Couchtour.TV will livestream The Disco Biscuits’ upcoming 3-night run at the iconic Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, starting Thursday, October 28 through Saturday, October 30 – the final show ending early in the morning on Halloween. The first show will technically begin Friday morning, at 3am ET, or Midnight PT. Each...
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

Quiet Events presents Spooky Silent Disco

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Spooky Silent Disco will feature three DJs who will provide music for the party-goers. A pair of Quiet Events headphones and glow in the dark gear will be provided. This event is for 21 years old and above, and attendees must have a credit or debit card for the check-in process. Dress code is relaxed.
THEATER & DANCE
newjerseystage.com

The Gin Blossoms To Perform At Wellmont Theatre On November 19th

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Gin Blossoms have undoubtedly left their mark on the rock music map. The Grammy nominated band’s fusion of melodic rock, pop, folk and country elements has helped pave the way for the modern rock of today. The band will perform at the Wellmont Theatre on Friday, November 19th. Doors are at 6:30pm, showtime is 8:00pm.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
JamBase

The String Cheese Incident

Tap the to get new show alerts. Hotels & Airbnb Near Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater. 801 Red River Street, Austin, TX 78701, United States.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disco Biscuits
theaquarian.com

SPOTLIGHTS: Rocking Ticket Giveaways for Rocking Wellmont Theater Concerts

Metalheads, look no further as this is set to be the show of your year. Guitar hero himself Zakk Wylde and co. bring the Doom Trooping Over North America Tour right to the Wellmont Theater. Black Label Society is beloved by hard rock fans – and it’s easy to see why. Passion bleeds through everything they do, from ripping guitar duels to Wylde’s own chaos-inducing charisma. The New Jersey native is known for being a longtime collaborator for the ever-eternal Ozzy Osbourne throughout the years (since 1987!) and will even be playing on Ozzy’s entire upcoming solo album. The tour also features legendary death metal act, Obituary, along with New York based groove metal band, Prong. Rock fans do not want to miss out on the head-banging horde that is Black Label Society on November 10. Get tickets here or enter to win a pair here!
MUSIC
JamBase

Mountain Man Details ‘Made The Harbor’ Anniversary Livestream Special

Mountain Man will celebrate the anniversary of their debut album, Made The Harbor, with a livestream special. The trio featuring Amelia Meath (of Sylvan Esso), Molly Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (Daughter Of Swords) will premiere the special performance via Mandolin on Wednesday, November 17 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
MUSIC
JamBase

Revival Festival 2022 Lineup: The String Cheese Incident, Infamous Stringdusters & More

Revival Festival returns in 2022 boasting an initial lineup topped by three nights of The String Cheese Incident and two nights of The Infamous Stringdusters. Held over Memorial Day weekend and hosted by Useful Jenkins, the three-day event will take place at Harmony Park in Clarks Grove, Minnesota May 27 – 29, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
JamBase

Bob Dylan Kicks Off Fall Tour With New Lineup & Live Debuts In Milwaukee

Bob Dylan returned to the stage last night at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theatre to begin Fall Tour 2021 with his first show in front of an in-person audience since December 8, 2019. Tuesday’s concert also marked the iconic musician’s first since the release of his 2020 album Rough And Rowdy Ways and Dylan filled the setlist with eight songs from the LP backed by a new lineup.
MILWAUKEE, WI
JamBase

Antibalas Announces Vocalist Duke Amayo’s Departure

British-born vocalist and percussionist Duke Amayo has parted ways with Antibalas to focus on a solo career. The Brooklyn-based Afrobeat ensemble announced Amayo‘s departure via a press release and on social feeds. Amayo joined Antibalas shortly after the band was formed in 1998. He was a key element of Antibalas’...
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Pavement Perform At 2010 Roskilde Festival

In 2010, highly influential rock band Pavement delighted fans by announcing they would reunite for the first time in a decade. The tour would take them around the world including a slot at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival. In honor of the band once again announcing a reunion tour, JamBase takes a look at Pavement’s performance at Roskilde Festival in 2010 for this edition of Sunday Cinema.
MUSIC
JamBase

Amanda Shires Releases ‘Home To Me’ Single

Today, Amanda Shires shared “Home To Me,” the second single from her forthcoming holiday album. For Christmas arrives via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers next Friday, November 12. The Nashville-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist tracked nine originals and two covers for inclusion on For Christmas, as Shires took on the Christmas carol “Silent...
MUSIC
JamBase

Ween Confirms February 2022 Concerts In Port Chester

Ween returns to The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York for a three-night stand February 18 – 20, 2022. The shows are currently the first 2022 performances on the books for the quintet. Ween made their Capitol Theatre debut with three nights at the rock palace November 25 –...
PORT CHESTER, NY
JamBase

Rose Ganache To Release New EP ‘Madness From Two’

Rose Ganache, the indie, alternative Charleston duo of MeShell Wolf and James Coburn, will release their new EP, Madness From Two on Friday, November 12. The album nods to 1990s alternative rock with progressive guitar sounds, strong vocals and features Umphrey’s McGee’s bassist Ryan Stasik and drummer Kris Myers. Wolf...
MUSIC
JamBase

My Morning Jacket Presents Live Debuts In St. Louis

My Morning Jacket played live debuts of “Least Expected” and “Penny For Your Thoughts” during last night’s concert in St. Louis. Studio versions of both songs premiered on Tuesday at Stifel Theatre appear on the band’s recently released self-titled album. The 22-song performance started with “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” the self-titled...
JamBase

Stevie Wonder Confirms House Full Of Toys Benefit Concert 2021

Stevie Wonder will take the stage for his 23rd House Full Of Toys Benefit Concert at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on December 18. The event was last held on December 9, 2018 at Staples Center in L.A. The show will raise funds for children, people with disabilities and families in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
JamBase

moe. Details Midnight Sun Event In Iceland

Moe. will head to Reykjavik, Iceland for their inaugural moe.’s Midnight Sun destination event August 5 – 7, 2022. The jam quintet will play six sets over three nights at Reykjavik’s Eldborg Hall in the Harpa Center. Dopapod and Aqueous are aboard as support. Additional late night performances set to...
MUSIC
JamBase

Dave Matthews Band Debuts New Song & Busts Out ‘Broken Things’ In Columbus

Dave Matthews Band resumed their 2021 Tour in Columbus, Ohio on Friday. DMB offered up a new song, “Madman’s Eyes,” and busted out “Broken Things” at Nationwide Arena. Dave Matthews Band kicked things off with “Granny” followed by a pairing of “Dancing Nancies” and “Warehouse.” Dave then took a moment...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy