The Disco Biscuits at The Wellmont Theater

Metalheads, look no further as this is set to be the show of your year. Guitar hero himself Zakk Wylde and co. bring the Doom Trooping Over North America Tour right to the Wellmont Theater. Black Label Society is beloved by hard rock fans – and it’s easy to see why. Passion bleeds through everything they do, from ripping guitar duels to Wylde’s own chaos-inducing charisma. The New Jersey native is known for being a longtime collaborator for the ever-eternal Ozzy Osbourne throughout the years (since 1987!) and will even be playing on Ozzy’s entire upcoming solo album. The tour also features legendary death metal act, Obituary, along with New York based groove metal band, Prong. Rock fans do not want to miss out on the head-banging horde that is Black Label Society on November 10. Get tickets here or enter to win a pair here!

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO