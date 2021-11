One of the most entertaining aspects of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is the broken relationship between Jamie and Beth Dutton. The (adopted) brother and sister do not like each other much at all. Beth’s hatred for Jamie dates back to when they were just teenagers. Finding out she is pregnant at a very young age, Beth turns to her big brother for help. They agree that terminating the pregnancy is the best way to go and Jamie takes Beth to a clinic for the procedure. Jamie learns that once the procedure is complete, his little sister will be sterilized. Nevertheless, he agrees to move forward with the procedure, and as a result, Beth is no longer able to bear children. Beth has held a grudge against Jamie ever since the incident and it will likely continue playing a role in the fourth season of “Yellowstone.”

