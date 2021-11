Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she plans to give up to $200 million of federal pandemic relief funding to Iowa child care centers that lost money because of the pandemic. The applications for the new child care center pandemic relief program aren’t open yet. But Reynolds said that is just one of several steps she’ll take in the coming months aimed at improving child care access and quality based on the new recommendations from her Child Care Task Force.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO