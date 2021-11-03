CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain." "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I...

