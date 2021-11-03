COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Children

A federal judge has denied former President Trump ’s lawsuit that seeks to block the National Archives from handing over documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, prompting the former president to quickly appeal the ruling. Trump sued the committee last month in...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, sidelined by Covid-19, acknowledged Tuesday that he "misled some people" about his vaccination status. In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM, Rodgers confirmed that he is unvaccinated, claimed that he is allergic to vaccines and that he has taken ivermectin, said he is the victim of a “woke mob” and acknowledged that he has been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.
WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued a new round of subpoenas Tuesday to 10 former officials who worked in the Trump administration, including Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller. McEnany was White House press secretary on the day of the riot, a...
MSNBC host and former “NBC Nightly News” anchor and managing editor Brian Williams is leaving NBC at the end of the year to “spend time with his family,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said Tuesday. In his farewell to colleagues, Williams took stock of some of his accomplishments: “28 years, 38...
Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot. The move comes as part of a long-running debate among experts...
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) has apparently deleted an altered anime video that he shared depicting himself and other GOP lawmakers attacking President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), following political blowback from top Democrats. The video, which was first posted Monday to Gosar’s official Twitter account, did not appear on...
