Following the Jack Eichel trade, the center spoke with a number of media outlets and insiders and discussed how everything fell apart in Buffalo and what he told the team as they were going through this complicated and often ugly process. News about Patrik Laine’s injury is not good as the forward will be out 4-6 weeks. Push back to the rumors about Matthew Tkachuk are everywhere and the forward spoke about his name being included in Eichel talks. Meanwhile, his brother, Brady Tkachuk is the new captain of the Ottawa Senators. Finally, are the Toronto Maple Leafs and Jack Campbell currently talking extension?

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO