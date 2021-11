The Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Boeing Edition works exceptionally well with Microsoft Flight Simulator on the Xbox Series X. The $499.99 kit, which includes a yoke and a separate throttle quadrant, is essentially a plug-and-play device. Let me say that again: The default settings work right out of the box. Paired with rudder pedals and a second throttle, it brings high-end flight simulation peripherals to the console for the very first time. The system is also fully compatible with Windows PC.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 19 HOURS AGO