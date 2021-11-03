CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GeForce Now, Not Later – DTNS 4145

By rogercallforhelp
dailytechnewsshow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNvidia is making a hard play for cloud based video gaming. Sean Hollister from the Verge shares his hands-on review with the game streaming service and it stacks up to Google’s Stadia. Starring...

dailytechnewsshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailytechnewsshow.com

Into the Metaverse – DTNS 4142

We examine all the press analysis on Facebook’s name change to Meta. We get some interesting insights from WSJ’s Joanna Stern interviews with Apple executives on design choices for the new MacBook Pro. And we speculate why Microsoft has acquired a content moderation company called Two Hat. Starring Tom Merritt,...
COMPUTERS
ab-gaming.com

GeForce Now Update Allows PC Streaming to Xbox

The wait is over, fellow GeForce Now x Xbox Series X owners; Nvidia has issued out an update that will allow its premium streaming service to run on Microsoft Edge browsers. More specifically, you can now run GeForce Now on your Xbox Series X. This means you’ll be able to...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Death Stranding Absent From GeForce Now On Xbox Consoles

There was a ton of anticipation to see just where Hideo Kojima would go after his departure from Konami. The legendary developer could have ended up in a few notable studios, but the iconic creator opened his studio rather than work for another company. As a result, Kojima Productions would allow Hideo Kojima to craft games the way he wants to without sacrificing creative freedom. Fortunately, it’s worked out for him with their debut title, Death Stranding.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

GeForce Now Lets You Play PC Games on Your Xbox

GeForce Now, Nvidia’s game streaming service, now works on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. In other words, you can now play PC games on your Xbox. No, I’m not talking about those titles that end up gracing both the Xbox and the PC. As reported by The Verge, GeForce Now, er, now, supports the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S’s Edge web browser so you can play PC games through your Xbox, whether there’s an Xbox version available or not.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bell
Person
Tom Merritt
GeekyGadgets

GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership preorders now open to all

NVIDIA has opened preorders for its new game streaming membership for the powerful GeForce NOW RTX 3080 service as well as announcing five new that have been added to the games GeForce NOW library of titles. Gamers interested in checking out the new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 cloud gaming service can grab a six-month memberships for $99.99 although don’t delay because the deal is limited and preorders will only be charged when the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership service officially launches, November in North America, and December in Western Europe.
VIDEO GAMES
dailytechnewsshow.com

Pixel 6 Perfect? – DTNS 4139

We get a first-hand review of Android 12 and Google’s new Pixel 6 Pro smartphone. Amazon is building a new app codenamed “Project Mic”. It would let anyone make and distribute a live radio show, including music pulled from Amazon’s catalog. Lennar Corporation is partnering with a startup called Icon to build a community of 100 3D-printed homes near Austin, Texas.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

GeForce Now works on Xbox, further blurring the lines between consoles and PC

If you've got an Xbox and a GeForce Now subscription, you can now play PC games on your console using Microsoft's Edge browser. That comes with the usual GeForce Now caveats: The service allows you to stream games that you already own across a handful of storefronts—including Steam and the Epic Games Store—and it also appears that some titles have been blocked entirely.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

A more powerful GeForce Now plan is available to preorder right now

Nvidia has announced a new GeForce Now tier in the form of the GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership, offering players exclusive access to RTX 3080 servers. Previously available to preorder for Founders and Priority members, the highest performance plan for GeForce Now users is now available for everyone. The RTX...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geforce#Verge#Twitter Instgram Youtube#Patreon#Thepolarcat Com
TechRadar

Xbox Series X Edge browser can handle PC game streaming with GeForce Now

It’s not exactly official compatibility, but those looking to use their Nvidia GeForce Now PC game streaming accounts on their Xbox Series X or S consoles are in luck. If you fire up the service through the consoles’ Microsoft Edge browser, you’ll be able to sit back on the couch and play hundreds of PC games to your heart's content.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Steam Games Work on Xbox Via Geforce Now Streaming

You can now play Steam games on Xbox via Nvidia Geforce Now streaming. Geforce Now is Nvidia’s game streaming platform and has been around for quite some time now. The company is now permitting users access to its GeForce Now streaming service on Microsoft Edge. This is excellent news for Xbox owners as they will now get the best of both worlds.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Nvidia Geforce Now on Xbox Browser: How it works

Nvidia Geforce Now is Nvidia’s premier streaming service. This can be accessed via PC, TVs, phones, and more recently, internet browsers. Making it available for usage in Xbox’s new “Microsoft Edge” browser. As such, I was curious and decided to test it across a few games I own on PC. As such, here are the results, as well as a few necessary details.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Android Headlines

The GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Tier Can Now Be Pre-Ordered By Anyone

As of today it’s now possible for anyone to pre-order their access to the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 tier. After a week of being available only to those who were Founders and Priority members. NVIDIA did say that pre-order capabilities of the RTX 3080 tier of GeForce NOW would be open to all later this month. And seeing as it’s now October 28, it’s the last Thursday of the month.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

NVIDIA GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Review: Your Killer Gaming Rig In The Cloud

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is not a new product, but today the company's game streaming service is expanding in a couple of key ways to bring more performance and better visuals to gamers everywhere. Announced last week, NVIDIA is bringing a whole new tier of graphics horsepower to its service, dubbed GeForce NOW RTX 3080. Gone is GFN's previous limit of 1920X1080 FHD resolution running at 60 frames per second. Replacing those previous top-end limits now, in the RTX 3080 tier, are a higher resolution of 2560x1440 at up to 120 FPS. We could end things right here, but there's a lot more to this upgrade, including support for variable refresh rates and improved latency characteristics. Regardless, gamers that had put together most of a high-end gaming PC build, but lacked a powerful GPU, due to crazy current market conditions, may still be able to at least get some value from their fancy high-end displays one way or another with this new GeForce NOW tier.
COMPUTERS
dailytechnewsshow.com

Facebook Is So Meta – DTNS 4141

We examine why big tech companies are growing slowly while smaller more recent startups are doing the opposite, how Apple’s ad tracking policy is hitting some companies bottom line and the ongoing effects that chip shortages are having on industry. Starring Tom Merritt, Justin Robert Young, Roger Chang, Amos, Joe.
INTERNET
The Verge

Hands-on: Nvidia’s GeForce Now just leapfrogged Google Stadia

Nvidia just kicked Google’s butt. That’s my overarching takeaway. One week ago, Nvidia announced it would effectively begin renting out its impossible-to-buy RTX 3080 graphics card over the internet. The graphics giant now offers a new tier of its GeForce Now cloud gaming service, $99 for a six-month membership, that promises 4K HDR gaming at 60fps, or 1440p at 120fps, delivered to practically any device you own, with far lower latency than Nvidia’s service has ever offered before.
SOFTWARE
Ars Technica

We test GeForce Now’s new “3080” upgrade, discover unmatched cloud-gaming power

The prospect of buying a reasonable new GPU in 2021 remains a crapshoot, and that says nothing about your hopes of buying a higher-end option anywhere near MSRP values. In a chip-shortage universe, there's not a ton we can do to change this unfortunate reality, outside of asking greedy cryptominers to please donate their high-end GPUs to people who want to play games with the things.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy