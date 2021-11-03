CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

D.A. Vance Welcomes Alvin Bragg to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office

manhattanda.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood afternoon, everyone. Thank you for taking time out of your busy day to join us for this special webinar introducing our newly elected Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, who will take office on January 1st. I will have more to say to you all next month in reflection...

www.manhattanda.org

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Alvin Bragg makes history as Manhattan's first ever Black district attorney

Alvin Bragg, a former New York state and federal prosecutor, has been elected Manhattan's first Black district attorney in the history of the office. Bragg, a former federal prosecutor with the criminal division of the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, defeated Republican Thomas Kenniff, a former prosecutor, JAG lawyer and Iraq war veteran.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

'SoHo Karen' appears in court on hate crime charges over alleged phone theft

A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Harvard University#Harvard Law School#The Criminal Division Of
Reason.com

The Prosecution Had a Very Bad Day in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse—the 17-year-old who shot and killed two men and grievously injured a third during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake last summer—entered its second week on Monday. The prosecution called to the stand Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot by Rittenhouse but survived.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: A Supreme Court ruling against gun permits would be activist, not originalist

The Supreme Court last week heard a challenge to New York’s permit requirement for carrying a gun in public, a case the gun lobby hopes will further the trend of recent decades toward eviscerating gun restrictions everywhere. But even some conservative scholars are questioning whether that trend is pushing the Second Amendment beyond its original intent in the same way conservatives have long accused liberals of doing on issues like abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

White supremacists declare war on democracy and walk away unscathed

American democracy’s most dangerous adversary is white supremacy. Throughout this nation’s history, white supremacy has undermined, twisted and attacked the viability of the United States. What makes white supremacy so lethal, however, is not just its presence but also the refusal to hold its adherents fully accountable for the damage they have done and continue to do to the nation. The insurrection on 6 January and the weak response are only the latest example.
SOCIETY
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Disappoints Puerto Rico in Supreme Court Benefits Case

Justice Department to defend law excluding those in Puerto Rico from SSI benefits. Then-candidate Biden critical of Trump administration’s appeal. The Justice Department will defend the government’s decision not to extend certain Social Security benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, in a move that civil rights groups say goes against promises Joe Biden made during the 2020 presidential campaign.
LABOR ISSUES
city-sentinel.com

Kevin Calvey to seek Oklahoma County D.A. post

Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey wants to take his talents from the boardroom to the courtroom with the announcement that he’ll seek the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s seat in the June 2022 Republican primary election. Calvey, a former state legislator and U.S. Army veteran who prosecuted terrorists in Iraq, said...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy