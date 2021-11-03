CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Nkunku Takes Advantage of a Major PSG Error to Score the Champions League Opener for RB Leipzig

By Steve Zavala
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Nkunku has now ended his notable goalless streak in all competitions with RB Leipzig following his key opener against Paris Saint-Germain in...

Daily Mail

Lionel Messi is 'ISOLATED' at PSG and the Ligue 1 giants remain 'Kylian Mbappe's team', claims Thierry Henry as he questions Mauricio Pochettino's tactical use of superstar signing

Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi is too 'isolated' at Paris Saint-Germain and that the Ligue 1 giants should do more to get the best out of him. Argentinian superstar Messi signed for PSG as free agent in the summer after Barcelona's financial woes meant they could not afford to keep him, but life in France has got off to a somewhat slow start.
Raleigh News & Observer

MATCHDAY: Liverpool plays Atletico, PSG takes on Leipzig

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. Manchester City, last season’s runner-up, can take a big step toward the last 16 by claiming a second successive victory over Brugge. Pep Guardiola’s squad won 5-1 in Belgium two weeks ago and a repeat at the Etihad Stadium would put City in a strong position to qualify. But City goes into the encounter after a couple of difficult results. City's four-year reign as League Cup holders was ended by West Ham last week and the Premier League champions also had a surprise loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Paris Saint-Germain heads into the game against Leipzig in first place, one point ahead of City, but without the injured Lionel Messi. Leipzig lost all of its opening three games as it struggles to rebuild under American coach Jesse Marsch after losing key players in the summer transfer window.
goal.com

RB Leipzig v PSG Live Commentary, 04/11/2021

Leipzig will be very disappointed to be losing at the half-time after such a bright start to the game, but they didn't convert their chances and they've come back to haunt them. However, PSG don't look great at the back, so they could still get back into this. PSG have...
goal.com

RB Leipzig v PSG Match Preview, 11/3/21

This will be the fifth meeting between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain, all of which have been in the UEFA Champions League since the start of the 2019-20 season. The French side have won three of their four meetings in the competition to date (L1). RB Leipzig have only won...
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League scores: Live updates from Liverpool-Atletico Madrid, PSG in action after Real Madrid win

Matchday four of the Champions League wraps up today on Paramount+ with two more clubs bidding to join Bayern Munich and Juventus in the last 16. The biggest game of the week pits Liverpool against Atletico Madrid, if we get a repeat of their last meeting a fortnight ago then it is sure to be a treat for neutrals. A win guarantees Jurgen Klopp's side a spot in the knockout stages.
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League scores: Liverpool, Ajax into last 16 as Manchester City leapfrog PSG

Liverpool are through to the Champions League round of 16 after a convincing 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold was the star of a convincing victory for the Reds, who are guaranteed top spot in Group B, providing assists for Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane early on in a game that was effectively over when Felipe was sent off for the visitors before the interval.
90min.com

RB Leipzig 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Player ratings as PSG draw in absence of Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to move within a point of qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League after a 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig. Mauricio Pochettino's side had to come from behind against the Bundesliga outfit, and did so in the absence of the injured Lionel Messi, before surrendering their lead in second half stoppage time.
ESPN

Jesse Marsch's RB Leipzig out of Champions League after dramatic draw with PSG

RB Leipzig rescued a 2-2 draw against PSG with a stoppage-time penalty but the result saw them knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday. Georginio Wijnaldum scored his first two goals for his new club Paris Saint-Germain as the French giants drop down to second in Group A behind Manchester City.
goal.com

Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Man City vs Club Brugge, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig vs PSG and all the action

GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (4-1) 2021-11-03T21:50:23Z 21:50. Add Gabriel Jesus to the scoresheet for Manchester City as he makes it 4-1. A good win from Manchester City, despite that nervy moment in the first haf. GOAL SHERIFF (1-3) 2021-11-03T21:50:02Z 21:50. A consolation goal for the hosts, as Adama Traore scores to...
UPI News

Champions League soccer: PSG's Lionel Messi ruled out vs. Leipzig

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain will play without Lionel Messi for its Champions League group stage clash against RB Leipzig due to the forward's left hamstring injury, the French Ligue 1 soccer team announced Tuesday. Messi limped off the field at halftime of PSG's 2-1 league win over Lille...
