CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Removing Racist Infrastructure in Oakland

By Sara Lam
yr.media
 7 days ago

The roads you drive through everyday may have a...

yr.media

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

Committee Approves Removing Outdated, Racist Language from Alabama Constitution

A state committee has advanced a plan to remove racist language from the Alabama Constitution. The Committee on the Recompilation of the Constitution on Wednesday approved a plan to strip racist language from the state’s governing document. It would also reorganize the sprawling document that has nearly 1,000 amendments to...
POLITICS
KTVU FOX 2

Curbing illegal dumping in Oakland

A new free curbside bulky waste program that provides more curbside pickups and self-haul drop offs of oversized items and junk was announced by Oakland’s waste and composting collection provider Waste Management of Alameda County, Inc. Paul Rosynsky explains.
OAKLAND, CA
birminghamnews.net

DOJ launches probe into racist sewage

The US Department of Justice has launched its first-ever ?environmental justice? investigation, looking into complaints on behalf of black residents in rural Lowndes County, Alabama about the disparate impact of waste disposal. "Sanitation is a basic human need, and no one in the United States should be exposed to risk...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure
The Independent

Buttigieg says America’s highways are racist and infrastructure bill will help fix it

US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg said highway designs in the country were “racist,” and claimed that the new infrastructure bill would help fix it. Mr Buttigieg was asked about the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed by Congress last week during an interaction with reporters on Monday. He was also questioned about his plans to “deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways.”This was in reference to his earlier stand that racism was “physically built” into highways.“I’m still surprised that some people were surprised when I pointed to the fact that if a highway was built for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Francisco Chronicle

Homegrown and homeless in Oakland

Leonard “Pumpkin” Ambrose lives just down the street from the house where he grew up. Derrick Soo lives 2 miles from his former family home, Delbra Taylor is a mile from hers, and Gwyn Teninty can walk the distance in 15 minutes. All four grew up here, in Oakland. And...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
orangeobserver.com

Oakland opens election qualifying

The town of Oakland has begun its qualifying period for residents interested in running for one of two seats opening on the Town Commission. The seats to appear on the ballot are 1 and 4, currently held by Rick Polland and Joseph McMullen. Candidates can qualify either by using the...
OAKLAND, FL
bobvila.com

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
New Jersey Monitor

Bill that would require N.J. schools to teach Asian American history advances

For Christina Huang, racism isn’t an abstract concept. She still remembers her classmates erupting in laughter as their school bus approached Huang’s grandmother, practicing her zaocao, or morning exercises, as she waited for her granddaughter at the bus stop. “I will never forget walking off the bus past my classmates as they stretched their eyes […] The post Bill that would require N.J. schools to teach Asian American history advances appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS DFW

US Department Of Labor Launches Initiative To Combat Workplace Retaliation

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Labor announced on November 10 the launch of a joint initiative with the National Labor Relations Board and the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to raise awareness about retaliation issues in the workplace and educate workers on their protected labor rights. The initiative will launch on November 17 with a virtual dialogue with the employer community focused on the importance of worker’s anti-retaliation protections and the agencies’ shared commitment to vigorous enforcement. In the statement, Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda also emphasized the importance of workers understanding their rights. “The enforcement of labor laws only...
LABOR ISSUES
Classix 102.9

Mississippi Abortion Access Coalition Lays Out Clear Vision Ahead of SCOTUS Case

One of two states at the center of the national conversation on abortion access, Mississippi is home to a formidable group of organizers. Gathering ahead of the upcoming Supreme Court oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the Mississippi Abortion Access Coalition provided some critical grounding for what's at stake in the state and across the country.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KTLA

‘Don’t get mad at us’: Bartenders worry about unruly customers, lost tips as L.A. vaccine proof mandate goes into effect

With Los Angeles County’s new COVID-19 vaccine proof requirements now in effect for bars and other venues, bartenders are faced with turning away paying customers and worrying about having to deal with unruly patrons. The county started requiring indoor bars, nightclubs, wineries and other venues to verify customers’ proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to let […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

More Paint and Another Death in Oakland

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Another vulnerable road user, this time on a scooter, was killed on a notorious stretch...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy