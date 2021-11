The Prescott Badgers opened up the playoffs with a first round victory sweep of 6-0, over the Millennium Tigers, at Prescott High School. The match had some challenging match-ups, with Lauren Farley having to play three games to win 2-1. Farley dropped the first game, but did a great job to rally back and win the next two. Riley Crockett, Calli Naylor, and Lindsay Carter won 2-0, but had to stay on top of their opponents with single digit victories. All the higher seeds won their matches in round one. The quarterfinals are set for Tuesday night, semifinals on Wednesday, and the championship match will be at Cortez High School in Phoenix, on Thursday.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO