LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For parents, the lockdown brought with it a host of challenges, from online learning to cancelled sports and social activities for their kids. Many of us assumed that once the lockdown was lifted, and we could get back to a more normal way of life, our stress levels would get better. However, some parents are reporting that their stress and anxiety levels have gone up now that we have reopened. After more than sixteen months of shutdowns, lockdowns and Zooms, classes, activities and meetups are back and parents are getting pushed to the limit. “I think for a lot...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO