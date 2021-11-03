Police Activities

Brunswick, Georgia (CNN) — The prosecution in the trial of three White men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing played a series of 911 calls made by Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, including calls made weeks before the shooting. In early January 2020, Travis McMichael called to report that...
(CNN) — The committee investigating the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6 has as of publication issued 35 subpoenas to individuals and organizations as part of its probe into circumstances and coordination leading up to the storming of the US Capitol. From targeting some of former President Donald Trump's...
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years. Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he...
People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday sided with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot by refusing to block the release of scores of White House documents from the Trump administration. The ruling from Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. Rodgers spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after...
The Justice Department is suing Uber over allegations that it discriminated against passengers with disabilities through the platform's “wait time” fee charges. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges the ride-hailing service overcharged passengers with disabilities in violation of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to reasonably modify its wait time fee policy for passengers who need more than the allotted two minutes to get into an Uber car.
