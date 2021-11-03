Have compassion for lonely elders - - - there are a lot of them out there and they need your help

A local Cedar Rapids shelter is in desperate need of your help to save dogs from being euthanized. Last Hope Animal Rescue in Cedar Rapids gets dogs from various areas of the country. Many are local, some come from other states, and some are from other shelters. According to Last Hope's Facebook post, one of the shelters that they take dogs from is at capacity and will have to euthanize the animals if they aren't rescued. Sadly, many of the dogs at the shelter were dumped there by their owners who no longer wanted to care for them. Last Hope reached out to other rescues in the area to help, but unfortunately, all are overwhelmed with their current animals and are out of foster homes. That's where you come in.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO