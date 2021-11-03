CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Is Waiting until 70 Still the Best Plan to Maximize Social Security?

thevidorian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Rusty: My wife started her Social Security at 62 in March 2017 and I filed a...

www.thevidorian.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restricted Application
AOL Corp

Social Security: How to Boost Your Benefit by $800

The average retiree collects around $1,500 in Social Security benefits per month. This can range up or down depending on lifetime earnings, and importantly, when you decide to start taking benefits. Find:. Should You Refinance Now With the Low Mortgage Rates?. Inflation has thrown a wrench into Social Security benefits...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
midfloridanewspapers.com

Social Security survivors benefits explained

We are here for surviving family members when a worker dies. In the event of your death, certain members of your family may be eligible for survivors benefits. These include widows and widowers, divorced widows and widowers, children, and dependent parents. The amount of benefits your survivors receive depends on...
SOCIAL SECURITY
thecoastlandtimes.com

Social Security Matters: Ask Rusty – Is waiting until 70 still the best plan to maximize Social Security?

Dear Rusty: My wife started her Social Security at 62 in March 2017 and I filed a Restricted Application to collect a spouse benefit from her shortly thereafter. Our plan is for me to file for my own Social Security later this year when I turn 70. Then my wife will file for her spousal benefit from me. Our life expectancy is 93 and 96. Is this still the best plan for maximum payments? Signed: Planning Ahead.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thevidorian.com

Ask Rusty – About Paying SS Tax While Still Working

Dear Rusty: Upon being let go in 2009 at age 65 from my full time job of 30 years, I immediately applied for Social Security for my wife and I to live on while seeking employment. Not finding anything full time, I ended up working part time for the past 9 years driving a school bus for an hourly wage. Even though my wife and I are collecting Social Security, my wages are still being taxed for it…
PERSONAL FINANCE
hudsonvalley360.com

Social Security Matters: About paying SS tax while still working

Upon being let go in 2009 at age 65 from my full time job of 30 years, I immediately applied for Social Security for my wife and I to live on while seeking employment. Not finding anything full time, I ended up working part time for the past 9 years driving a school bus for an hourly wage. Even though my wife and I are collecting Social Security, my wages are still being taxed for it. While I don’t feel this is fair, the real rub (to me) is the fact that my Social Security payroll deductions for the past nine years do not seem to be resulting in an increase in the amount of Social Security we receive. Meanwhile, a friend, who is our age and a business owner, mentioned the amount he is taxed for SS as a sole proprietor is somehow being returned to him from time to time. Therefore, could you please explain what’s happening here and whether we are due some kind of adjustment?
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

4 Social Security Rules Everyone Needs to Know

Decisions you make about Social Security affect the amount you receive. Knowing the rules affecting your benefits is crucial to maximizing your income. If you're like most Americans, you'll claim Social Security retirement benefits some day, if you haven't already. These are earned benefits, and maximizing the amount could be crucial to your financial security in retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
leedaily.com

Social Security & You: When Grandma Needs Help Managing Her Social Security Benefits

This is going to be an article regarding people who require assistance in tackling their Social Security affairs. People often send emails regarding this matter. A general email could be something like this: “My 90-year-old grandmother has a hard time getting around and managing all of her affairs. I had myself granted power of attorney so that I can help her do things.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

4 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know

The details of Social Security can shift from year to year. Here are some big changes in the works for 2022. Though Social Security has been around for years, the program can change from time to time. And in 2022, there are some big changes to prepare for. Here's what you need to know, whether you're gearing up to collect benefits soon or well into the future.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy