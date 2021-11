Julia Mayorga will star opposite Katie Holmes in “Rare Objects.” Holmes not only stars in the film, she will produce and direct the movie. She also co-wrote its screenplay. Mayorga is fresh off her first big breakout role in Showtime’s “American Rust,” a critically-acclaimed family drama in which she stars in alongside Jeff Daniels, Bill Camp and Maura Tierny. She was recently named one of People Magazine’s Latinx actors to watch. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman (Mayorga) with a traumatic past who seeks to rebuild her life when she begins working at an antique store. Receiving...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO