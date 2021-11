After four years of Williamstown weekends, I’ve learned that beer cans and “Mr. Brightside” are all one can really expect from a night out on the town. Rarely does one amble down Spring Street on a Friday evening and encounter a full Mexican buffet, a bottle of Super RUSH nail polish remover, and Professor of Art Liz McGowan. If this sounds like a far-fetched fever dream, rest assured that I wasn’t hallucinating this tableaux. I was simply attending the gallery opening of charm bracelet, a multi-event experimental project curated by Isabel Kuh ’23 showcasing the work of emerging Latinx artists.

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO