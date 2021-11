Cotton has been around since 1991 so let's explore this delightful series of shmups in its entirety; well, except for the Pachinko machine. Note: some of the reviewed titles below may suffer from slight input lag via their Switch ports which may affect gamers' enjoyability although some folks may notice it more than others. If this is fixed in a patch then I will update this note to reflect that fact. For now, each one of these games has been reviewed here for what it represents despite any performance issues so please keep that in mind.

