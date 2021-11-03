OUTSIDE: Precautionary Bird Feeding

White millet and sunflower seeds are really all you need for a bird-feeding program, but you must offer these two kinds of seeds separately in the proper types of feeders. Two varieties of millet (also referred to as proso millet) are often put into seed mixtures: white and red. Red millet is not eaten much by birds in the eastern part of the United States (birds in the West do have different preferences), which is why it’s best to purchase white millet individually packaged. Serve it to ground-feeding birds either in a tray feeder or directly on the ground (but not where cats are around, please, and only put out as much as will be taken by birds that day).

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO