Animals

OUTSIDE: Precautionary Bird Feeding

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBird watching is a favorite pastime for many nature lovers, but it’s often hard to find time to get out and see them. You can enjoy them at home by setting up a feeding station or two. This will also give you the added satisfaction while helping the birds through severe...

Billings Gazette

Certified backyard bird feeding specialists

Penny Lagerquist and Merle Froslie earned the Certified Backyard Bird Feeding specialist status. Employees must complete extensive training on the hobby of backyard bird feeding, including mastering specialized course materials, reading required books and viewing ornithological videos. The final step is to successfully pass the certification exam. They are employed by Wild Birds Unlimited located at 111 S. 24th St. West of Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
Tips to feed squirrels and birds to create harmony in your backyard

Countless backyards are battlegrounds between die-hard homeowners and squirrels fighting over bird feed. Squirrels need not be an inevitable element of bird feeding; even though keeping squirrels out of bird feeders is an age-old problem, there are ways to thwart these thieves. One common tactic is stocking feeders with seed...
ANIMALS
Boston Globe

Ask the Gardener: Thoughts on feeding the birds, but not the deer

What to do this week: It has been a beautiful, long, wet, and windy autumn. Continue your fall cleanup. If you have a municipal composter or even just a fenced-in corner, you can compost seed and disease-free leaves, foliage, grass clippings, annuals, and pine needles. You also can compost coffee grounds, tea bags, shredded paper, washed eggshells, and vegetable and fruit waste. Don’t compost weed seeds or invasive plants or anything containing fat or protein, such as dairy products, cooked food with sauces, oil, or bones. Don’t compost dog or cat poop or kitty litter. Store outdoor furniture and decorations that are not winter-proof. Cut and bag diseased perennial foliage such as mildewed phlox, but leave plants with seeds for birds such as sunflowers, rudbeckias, coreopsis, and asters standing through the winter. In fact, more and more people are leaving their gardens standing as winter food and cover for birds and then cleaning up in the spring.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Camera

Sharon Bokan: Winter bird feeding with native plants

Birds are the only wildlife that Colorado Parks and Wildlife regulations allow homeowners to feed in the winter. It’s not a good idea to feed birds year-round, as you train them to rely on humans (you) for their food instead of foraging on their own; plus, feeding can be an easy way for diseases to spread.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Food#Birds#Bird Feeding#Bird Feeders#Salmonella
Birding: Look for birds that give a hoot!

Owls are called raptors or birds of prey. They have keen eyesight, sharp talons and curved bills which helps them in their hunt for a tasty snack or a full meal deal. The field checklist of birds for the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and the Peninsula lists nine species of owls. The long-eared owl has been recorded, but is rare in our area in every season, and snowy owls are considered accidental. They wander into our area in the winter from their usual haunts further north.
ANIMALS
Daily News-Record

A Basic Bird-Feeding Program

White millet and sunflower seeds are really all you need for a bird-feeding program, but you must offer these two kinds of seeds separately in the proper types of feeders. Two varieties of millet (also referred to as proso millet) are often put into seed mixtures: white and red. Red millet is not eaten much by birds in the eastern part of the United States (birds in the West do have different preferences), which is why it’s best to purchase white millet individually packaged. Serve it to ground-feeding birds either in a tray feeder or directly on the ground (but not where cats are around, please, and only put out as much as will be taken by birds that day).
ANIMALS
Winston-Salem Journal

Bird's Eye View: Feeding birds after the epidemic

COVID-19 wasn’t the only epidemic this year. An unrelated disease caused the deaths of many songbirds, mostly in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states, with some of them as far south as Florida. The outbreak began in May 2020 and affected mostly larger songbirds, such as robins and blue jays. Symptoms...
ANIMALS
Omaha.com

Bird feeding: These apple treats are good to the core

A sure way to attract birds to your yard is to put out some fresh fruit. A hollowed apple with birdseed is great for the cold winter months when birds need extra food. 1. Bring water to a boil, add gelatin, and stir until completely dissolved. 2. Add birdseed to...
OMAHA, NE
Birds deserve to spread their wings outside of cages

The ability to fly is a trait that humans will never develop. While aircrafts indeed allow people to experience the wonder of traveling through the sky, leave it up to humans to employ a power move and prohibit other creatures from a life of fulfillment as they assert their dominance.
ANIMALS
OUTSIDE: Of Mice and Men

As cold weather settles in you may end up with an influx of mice wanting to use your house as a winter retreat. There are several mouse species in our area, but thankfully only a few pose a problem for humans. The most common and troublesome mouse rightfully called the...
ANIMALS
Don’t Feed The Animals!

Don’t do this! Someone recently left an early morning snack for deer at one of the parks on North Mesa. Feeding wildlife non-natural foods can lead to severe consequences not only for the animals but for humans and their pets. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. There’s been some...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Wondering What You Should And Shouldn’t Feed To Your Pet Bird

The amount and variety of foods you can feed your bird pet are very limited when compared to their wild counterparts. Their diet is limited and having a professional like an aviculturist or bird veterinarian is highly recommended. The point is to mimic their natural, wild feeding habits and to know the rhythm of their feeding. Some species will feed in the early morning, some late at night, while some species eat throughout the day. Here are some pieces of advice you can pick up on your bird’s feeding habits.
ANIMALS
Bird or Cat?

The picture of an animal on a tile floor, with its head turned, has social media trying to figure out if it's a bird or a cat...again!
ANIMALS
This 'Tree of Death' Is So Toxic, You Can't Even Stand Under It When It Rains

In 1999, radiologist Nicola Strickland went on a holiday to the Caribbean island of Tobago, a tropical paradise complete with idyllic, deserted beaches. On her first morning there, she went foraging for shells and corals in the white sand, but the holiday quickly took a turn for the worse. Scattered amongst the coconuts and mangoes on the beach, Strickland and her friend found some sweet-smelling green fruit that looked much like small crabapples. Both foolishly decided to take a bite. Within moments the pleasantly sweet flavor was overwhelmed by a peppery, burning feeling and an excruciating tightness in the throat that gradually got so bad,...
ENVIRONMENT

