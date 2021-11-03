New Mazda cars will stop if driver suffers health problem

With the infrastructure bill headed to the President's desk, this portion of legislation will gradually become reality. The $1.2 trillion, bipartisan infrastructure bill is set to become law after passing through the House of Representatives late on Friday of last week. The bill invests in the nation's roads, bridges, EV charging networks, and more. It also has a few stipulations in it that will affect the way you use your car. One is that rear-seat reminders will become standard to help prevent hot-car deaths, while the other, more significant change on the scale of fatalities per year is that automakers must figure out a way for their vehicles to detect intoxicated drivers.

CARS ・ 15 HOURS AGO