New Mazda cars will stop if driver suffers health problem

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
MyNorthwest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Cars already know how to park themselves, warn drowsy drivers, steer back into the right lanes and propose map routes to destinations. The cars Mazda has in the works for next year in Japan know when drivers have a stroke or heart attack. By 2025, the...

mynorthwest.com

