Maria Kelly Cooks Up New Business

By Jacqueline Jordan Russell
owensboroliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaria Kelly knows how to roll with the punches. The woman behind Nona’s Market has changed her business to fit her needs, all while sharing her love of food with others. Formerly a brick-and-mortar store focused on selling Kentucky Proud goods, Nona’s Market is now a catering company—allowing Kelly to showcase...

www.owensboroliving.com

