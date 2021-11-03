Maria Kelly Cooks Up New Business

Do you remember your dreams? Last night, I woke up from a doozy of a dream. Initially, I believed that Neil and I were in Las Vegas, but in the strange ways of dreams it did not look like Las Vegas at all. The casinos were spread out with highways and wide 6-lane streets winding their way between. The large hotels and entertainment complexes were framed with elevators connected to trams that built a transportation web for pedestrians high above the traffic below. In the beginning, we were at an event amongst countless friends, acquaintances, and strangers (all from Fallon mind you). It was nighttime and we were enjoying the standard Fallon fundraising event activities: cocktails, dinner, music, silent auction, live auction when things got a little dark.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO