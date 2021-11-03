No. 23 Texas A&M defeats Oklahoma Baptist in exhibition game, 89-38

TCU shocked the college football world last month by parting ways with Gary Patterson, the most legendary head coach in school history. While the Horned Frogs had fallen off as of late, Patterson’s success in the past had many believing he would get to go out on his own terms. It appears it might have even caught Patterson off-guard as well, as he reportedly told his players that he was, “untouchable,” at TCU and the school would fire his assistants before him.

