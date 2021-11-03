Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to take next paycheck in bitcoin

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – During an Opa-locka City Commission meeting Wednesday, Mayor Matthew Pigatt announced his resignation. “I will not be a figurehead for corruption,” he said, following a public comment period. His resignation was not on Wednesday’s agenda, surely catching those in attendance off guard. Pigatt standing up from his seat said he thought he could help fix a system that was broken from within but found that he was wrong. “I am not resigning because the job is too big. I am resigning because I am in the wrong position to effect real change in my city – and in cities just like...

