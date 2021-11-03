CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to take next paycheck in bitcoin

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Mayor Francis Suarez — who’s been courting tech entrepreneurs and cryptocurrency enthusiasts to move to the city — announced Tuesday that he’ll take his next paycheck entirely in bitcoin. Suarez, 44, made the comment Tuesday in response to a tweet from crypto enthusiast and investor at Morgan Creek...

