Time Loader Review: Time Travel Therapy

2021.11.01 : View this Review Online | View Recent NDPR Reviews Nikk Effingham, Time Travel: Probability and Impossibility, Oxford University Press, 2020, 243pp., $77.00 (hbk), ISBN 9780198842507. Reviewed by Kristie Miller, University of Sydney Nikk Effingham’s book is an exploration of all things time travel (where time travel is to be read as backwards time travel, that is, travel to an earlier time). There’s a lot in the book, and this review only barely scratches the surface. If you are interested in time travel, then this book is an absolute must. It’s packed full of great stuff. Even if you aren’t particularly interested in time travel per se, this book should still be of interest. Though it is written entirely through the lens of worrying about issues pertaining to time travel, it contains a number of proposals that are interesting in their own right. These include, but are by no means limited to:

