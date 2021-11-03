Rice Road extension underway

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Work may soon begin on the Popp’s Ferry Road extension project that will eventually connect I-110 to Pass Road. The D’Iberville city council is set to vote on whether or not to approve the plans this month. Traffic congestion has been a problem at D’Iberville Boulevard...
AUBURN — A west end bridge project is making steady progress, the Auburn Redevelopment Commission heard Tuesday. A new bridge is being built over the Peckhart Ditch, connecting Lenora Lane from the Holiday Inn Express to the rear of Astral at Auburn senior living complex. City Engineer Daryl McConnell said...
Florida, October 27, 2021 – The Board of County Commissioners will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in celebration of the re-opening of the newly improved Crawford Rd. The improvements included paving the 6.5 mile-long, two lane dirt road connecting County Road 121 with the existing paved portion of Crawford Road, just west of US 301.
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Nov. 1, work crews were out on Old Schoolhouse Road in Jones County putting down new asphalt. The $50,000 project in District 4 will improve nearly a mile stretch of the road. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through a work zone.
The daily rate paid to the Pearl River County Sheriff's Department for housing federal inmates has been raised and the first phase of the countywide paving project is close to completion. Sheriff David Allison informed the Board of Supervisors during Monday's meeting that he negotiated the rate from about $40...
DADE CITY — After waiting more than 20 years for permits, battling legal and political challenges, Pasco County officials don't want to delay another minute getting vehicles onto the Ridge Road Extension when it is completed as early as next month. This week, Commissioner Jack Mariano told fellow commissioners he...
Population growth in south Madison County has necessitated the addition of two water wells currently under construction by the Bear Creek Water Association generating some interest on social media. Bear Creek currently pumps about 1.8 billion gallons of water annually from nine wells each about 1,200 feet deep in what...
INDIANAPOLIS — Mold and holes in the ceiling, and not a lot being done to fix it: That is just a portion of the complaints 13News has heard about an Indianapolis apartment complex on the city's east side. Alexis has lived in Cheswick Apartments since February and said the conditions...
Madison County recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in the past week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health's Wednesday, Nov. 10, COVID-19 report. Madison County has now recorded a total of 14,781 COVID-19 cases and 282 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020, according...
Neely Jones took over as the senior adult coordinator for the Ridgeland Recreation and Parks department at the end of last month. Jones took over from Lynda Assink, who has worked with the parks department for the past 22 years. "I am excited to be here and look forward to...
November 4, 2021 – El Paso County invites the public to learn about the Furrow Road Extension Consulting Engineering Evaluation Project on Hwy 105 to Higby Road. During the meeting, preliminary traffic data will be presented, eligible and ineligible modifications discussed, and input from the public sought on additional modifications, safety concerns, and desirable outcomes.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No Trash November is underway in Tennessee; so do your part to keep your community clean. Nobody Trashes Tennessee has kicked off a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in communities across the state. Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee in...
It was a township for most of the 150 years, but Rice Lake did incorporate and become a city in 2015. "October 4, 1870, was the first town meeting. But the big birthday was during COVID," Mayor John Werner shared. So this year, during the National Night Out event, they...
A reminder: motorists who use or cross Chatham Road may be experiencing delays or detours in the days to come. Asphalt paving is now underway on portions of Chatham Road. As a result, there will be periodic intermittent delays. The work is currently impacting Chatham Road and its intersections at Washington and Monroe. When work is done there, crews will move south on Chatham to Lawrence and Old Jacksonville Road.
