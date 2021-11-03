Madison firefighters train

Firefighters from Glenburn, Orono, and Veazie now have a comprehensive new facility in which to train. According to Orono Fire Department's Captain Kevin Sirois, the Tri-Town Training Facility was developed with help from all 3 fire departments, who will be sharing the facility. Not only will the Tri-Town Facility be used to train new recruits, but it will also be used in continuous training of Senior and Veteran Firefighters, as well.

ORONO, ME ・ 14 DAYS AGO