Madison firefighters train

Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District - Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Applicants Must fill out FMBFD Application found on our website (www.FMBFire.org) The Fort Myers Beach Firefighter/Paramedic possesses skilled and specialized work abilities involving the prevention, suppression, and extinguishment of fires; performs rescue and emergency medical services, and assists in the control and resolution of incidents. The Firefighter/ Paramedic works under the direct supervision of the Company Officer. He/she represents the department in a dignified manner by being well-groomed, courteous, and tactful in all interactions with, or assisting, the public and other agencies.
