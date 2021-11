The Rowlett Fire Department is looking to purchase a $1.12 million fire truck in an effort to relieve strained equipment amid increasing calls. During a Tuesday Rowlett City Council work session, Fire Chief Neil Howard said the department had been faced with an aging fleet. In a 2015 “stopgap” effort, the city had refurbished two units and purchased two units, but the refurbished units have since exceeded their viability for front-line service, Howard said.

