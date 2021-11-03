Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Appoints Michael Jeffrey to Executive Vice President & General Manager, Colorado

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. WALTHAM, MA (November 10, 2021) – Saucony, a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) and a leading global performance running and lifestyle brand, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Brian Moore to senior vice president of global product, effective immediately. In his new role, Moore will be responsible for inspiring and guiding Saucony’s global brand footwear and apparel strategies, including design, development and product innovation. Moore will report directly to Saucony’s global brand president, Anne Cavassa, and join the brand’s Senior Leadership Team (For a photo of Brian Moore, please click here.)

WALTHAM, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO