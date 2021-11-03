Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Appoints Michael Jeffrey to Executive Vice President & General Manager, Colorado
MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has appointed Michael Jeffrey to the role of Executive Vice President & General Manager of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Colorado, effective November 8, 2021. Mr. Jeffrey, who will report to...www.businesswire.com
