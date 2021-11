PROVIDENCE, R.I. –The 18th-ranked Providence College Friars men's soccer team tied Villanova University, 0-0, on Saturday, October 30 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Friar goalkeeper Lukas Burns (Cinnaminson, N.J.) made two saves to help the Friars post their fifth shutout of the season. With the tie, the Friars finished the regular season with a 6-0-2 mark at home, which is just the first time since 1973 and just the second time ever that the Friars were undefeated at home in the regular season.

