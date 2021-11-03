Tuesday evening stabbing under investigation

ROME, NY – Police are asking for the public’s help after a stabbing took place over the weekend. Rome Police say around 11:45 a.m. Sunday officers were called to the 100 block of West Embargo Street to investigate a reported assault. When they got to the scene officers found a man who had been stabbed in the upper part of his torso several times. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries which were not life threatening.

ROME, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO