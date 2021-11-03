Tuesday evening stabbing under investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is asking for help in locating a subject for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that happened on November 4 in the 2300 block of Pauger St. Through investigation, NOPD has developed Keyandra Marie Petit as a person of interest. She is not...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a stabbing reported in front of an Over-the-Rhine church overnight. A 45-year-old man told police he was standing in front of Old St. Mary’s Church on East 13th Street when an unknown suspect stabbed him multiple times about 12:30 a.m., according to CPD.
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York state police responded to a reported stabbing in Beekmantown early Thursday. Troopers were still at the scene on Jersey Swamp Road. There were no other immediate details available.
Originally published as a Los Banos Police Department Facebook post – “On October 22, 2021 at about 7:48 p.m., Los Banos Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the Circle K store located at 1704 E. Pacheco Blvd. to investigate a stabbing. The victim of the stabbing sustained life-threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating after a fight led to a stabbing Wednesday evening, authorities say. At about 4:30 p.m., authorities said a fight broke out at Valley View Gardens Apartments on Hershberger Road. The incident led to a person getting stabbed. It’s not clear how many people...
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are investigating two stabbings that occurred on Wednesday night. The first stabbing happened in Chico by Cedar Apartments on 4th Ave. The victim showed up at Enloe Medical Hospital with a stabbing wound. Police say he was uncooperative and refused to say who stabbed him...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities are investigating the death of a state inmate. AL.com reports that 33-year-old Jonathan Clay Click was pronounced dead early Tuesday, about an hour after he was found unresponsive in his cell. Click was being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in West Jefferson...
ROME, NY – Police are asking for the public’s help after a stabbing took place over the weekend. Rome Police say around 11:45 a.m. Sunday officers were called to the 100 block of West Embargo Street to investigate a reported assault. When they got to the scene officers found a man who had been stabbed in the upper part of his torso several times. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries which were not life threatening.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A double shooting is being investigated in Portland. It happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Northwestern Parkway, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson. The scene was being investigated primarily on 3rd Alley, not far from the Kroger on Bank Street, according to a...
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WARP) — Attleboro police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday morning. Just after 11:30 a.m., police were called to Sixth Street for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found that a 56-year-old man had been stabbed in the leg. The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be […]
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A deadly shooting that happened on Hayes Street early Saturday morning is under investigation in Framingham. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 News officers were alerted to the incident at approximately 1:19 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting that a man had been shot inside a Hayes Street residence.
SOUDERTON — A juvenile male was taken to Grand View Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, after Souderton Borough Police Department and the Harleysville Area Emergency Medical Services were dispatched at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 31 to a report of a shooting in a borough home, Souderton Borough Police Department said.
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday night near downtown Ogden. Ogden officers were dispatched at 9:35 p.m. to an apartment in the area of 800 25th St. Police told Gephardt Daily that an altercation had taken place between the suspect...
A fire in the Town of Dekorra on Thursday destroyed a home and killed two pets. In a statement on social media the Poynette Dekorra Fire Department said a call came in about a structure fire at 12:48 p.m. on Thursday on Dunning Road and County Road B. No information was available Friday about the address or owners of the residence.
EBRO, Fla. (WMBB) — A Massachusetts man was hit and killed by a car as he walked along Highway 20 in Washington County on Tuesday night. The accident involving the 66-year-old man happened around 6:30 p.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said a silver Honda sedan was traveling west on Highway 20 near State Road 79 […]
TOWN OF DARIEN, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight that led to a stabbing at the Vegas Club on Highway 14 in the Town of Darien. Deputies were dispatched to the business around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 to investigate a fight. The initial dispatch reported a subject had been stabbed – and another was unconscious.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police responded after dispatch was advised that a man had been stabbed in the chest on Saturday morning. This happened along the 700 block of Cherry Street in Evansville. Officers say they confirmed the stabbing when they arrived on scene. The man was treated by police...
