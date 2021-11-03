CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Lucy Dacus Turns ‘Fallon’ Stage Into Chapel for ‘VBS’

Spin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucy Dacus preached her true feelings about vacation bible school while rocking out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. Singing “VBS” off her recently released Home Video, Dacus begins serenading the crowd as if they were children at a Christian summer camp....

www.spin.com

Comments / 2

Related
Tufts Daily

Lucy Dacus shares reflective ‘Home Video’ at the House of Blues

“Say cheese! I think nobody blinked,” Lucy Dacus remarked as she squeezed the shutter of her camera, pointing at the hundreds of fans packed into the House of Blues Boston. Dacus, an acclaimed singer-songwriter known for her folk-tinged indie jams, as well as her work in the supergroup boygenius (alongside...
MUSIC
Vanity Fair

The Wisdom of Lucy Dacus, Body and Soul

In the middle of May, not long after her 26th birthday, Lucy Dacus found herself doing a relatable schlep. “It all felt very New York: Get off the train, go pick up fashion in a big bag, and bring it to my house,” the singer-songwriter said. She was curled up in a leather club chair inside the Brooklyn rowhouse she was calling home for a few days. Alexandra Mitchell, “who’s been my friend forever—I’m making her be a stylist for me,” Dacus explained. A post-vaccine world calls for clothes, after all. Her third album, Home Video, was then a month from release; ahead of her lay a docket of magazine shoots and late-night appearances, followed by this fall’s largely sold-out tour. (She headlines three shows at Brooklyn Steel this week, with another at Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club.) “I borrowed some Margiela dresses from a friend of hers,” Dacus said, with a glowing ember’s sense of possibility.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Jimmy Fallon
brooklynvegan.com

Lucy Dacus begins Brooklyn Steel run with Bartees Strange (pics, setlist)

Lucy Dacus is nearing the end of the 2021 leg of her tour supporting her fantastic new album Home Video (order on vinyl), and on Monday (10/25) she began a run of three NYC shows at Brooklyn Steel. Her setlist was made up primarily of material from the new album, but also included a few older favorites, like "Night Shift," "Addictions," and "I Don't Want to Be Funny Anymore," as well as a cover of Edith Piaf's "La vie en rose," and a new song, that she played solo acoustic during the encore and asked the audience not to record video of.
BROOKLYN, NY
NYS Music

Lucy Dacus Takes The Night Shift With First Sold-Out Night of Three At Brooklyn Steel

Indie Rock icon and Boygenius alum Lucy Dacus wrapped up her North American tour last week with three shows at Brooklyn Steel (and one final show taking place in DC). Hot off the release of her heartfelt and gorgeous full-length LP “Home Video,” Lucy and her band have been touring throughout the US and Canada with several sold-out dates and support from a variety of artists including Tomberlin, Thao, fellow Boybenius alum Julien Baker, and Bartees Strange. Most shows have required vaccination for Covid-19 or proof of a negative test within 48 hours, and masks were strongly encouraged (a policy widely adopted by her fans).
MUSIC
matadorrecords.com

Lucy Dacus – “VBS” on The Tonight Show

Wrapping up a sold-out North American tour, Lucy Dacus made her debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, performing “VBS” from her overwhelmingly acclaimed new album Home Video. Lucy Dacus on Tour. Friday, March 18th Brudenell Social Club, Leeds UK. Sunday, March 20th St Lukes, Glasgow UK.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass Windows#Summer Camp#Vbs#Home Video#Christian
Spin

Dinner With Dogleg: An Evening With Everyone’s Favorite New Post-Hardcore Band

About two hours after finishing their set at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana, California, the night before vocalist/guitarist Alex Stoitsiadis’s 24th birthday, the four members of Dogleg (and their trusty photographer/singular crew member, Erika) sit around a corner booth at a Southern California diner. The Saturday night show where they blasted through a half-hour set of their punk/emo/post-hardcore blend wasn’t their first in the area, but it was the only one since they stormed on to many people’s radar with their first full-length album, last year’s Melee.
SANTA ANA, CA
Grub Street

Lucy Dacus Believes Vegans Try Harder

Last week, indie rocker Lucy Dacus finished her tour with three sold-out shows at Brooklyn Steel in East Williamsburg. Her band was out in support of her third album, Home Video, which our friends at Vulture called her “most personal and powerful work” yet. After an isolating lockdown, Dacus says getting back onstage was a relief. “It sounds corny, but I missed it so much,” she says. “It’s felt like a real victory to return to it and be like, Yeah, this is what I do, and I’m not a fumbling novice — it’s what I know how to do.”
CELEBRITIES
Spin

Jenny Lewis Releases New Song ‘Puppy and a Truck’

Jenny Lewis sings of life’s simple pleasures as a 45-year-old in her newly dropped “Puppy and a Truck.”. And handing em to me in a margarita glass…. Her rippling serenade apace with longing pedal steel exhale her country soul, and her searching for the little joys. Aging may inevitably leave us seeking more to life, yet the vibrance of the new track proves Lewis isn’t slowing down. And we can relax knowing she’ll have a margarita in her hand for the journey.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Pitchfork

Watch Summer Walker Perform “Unloyal” on Fallon

Summer Walker appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday (November 8), performing “Unloyal” from her newest album Still Over It. Watch it below. Walker released Still Over It at the beginning of November, two years after her debut Over It. SZA joins her on “No Love,” and the record features other guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, and City Girls’ JT. Last year, Walker released her Life on Earth EP after sharing “Secret” with 21 Savage and remixing Justin Bieber’s “Yummy.”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Spin

On the Record: Aimee Mann’s Queens of The Summer Hotel

The sun is shining on Aimee Mann. “It is pretty much all the time,” she remarks from her Los Angeles home, during an East Coast monsoon. Consistently lauded as one of the greatest living songwriters, her new album Queens of The Summer Hotel inarguably perpetuates her reputation for uncompromised artistry.
MUSIC
The Independent

Striking a chord: A selection of some music-themed gifts

Music-related gifts are an easy choice this holiday season. Everyone likes music, right? Here are some outstanding record collections for lovers of rap, metal and pop, a pair of fascinating books and some clothes that help musicians in need. PIANO MAN: Bill Joel is celebrating 50 years of making music this year and he's reminding us all how it started. “Billy Joel — The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1” contains nine LPs: His first six solo studio albums ("Cold Spring Harbor," “Piano Man,” “Streetlife Serenade,” “Turnstiles,” “The Stranger,” “52nd Street”) with his first live album ("Songs in the Attic") and “Live...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy