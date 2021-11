The Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing New Horizons is all about designing dream vacation homes for villagers. At first, only one villager will be able to stay in each house you design. Eventually, though, you’ll be able to assign roommates for villagers so that two can vacation in the same house. You may be wondering how to unlock this and how it all works. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make villagers roommates in Animal Crossing New Horizons: Happy Home Paradise.

