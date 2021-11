So most people who know me are aware of my undying love of Gravity Rush. The cast, the world, the sheer freedom of exploration: Gravity Rush is a game I loosely dreamed of as a kid and very rarely saw become a reality. But in 2012 it became a thing on the ill-fated Vita platform (with a PS4 port four years later), and against all odds, it got a sequel. But for four long years we haven’t heard anything about the fate of the franchise, and the Team Gravity studio that lovingly poured their heart and soul into this universe was dissolved. Thankfully, the community is here to pick up the pieces with Gravity Rush VR.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO