Buffalo fans were ticked at Jack Eichel yesterday. There is no doubt that the situation that ended his career in Buffalo was messy in the end. It should have never gotten that point. Eichel wants to get an artificial disc replacement and the Sabres were saying that he could not do it. The contracts make the team have the power there. They suggested that Jack get a fusion. The fans were ticked, though not because he is leaving, but because it seemed as though he never acknowledged this city and the Buffalo fans that supported him.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO