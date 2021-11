MEMPHIS, Tenn. – With a statement win over No. 14 SMU to end the regular season, the Tigers have placed three on the American Athletic Conference's final Weekly Honors with Grace Stordy as the Offensive Player of the Week, Haylee Spray as the Defensive Player of the Week and Jocelyn Alonzo as the Rookie of the Week, the conference announced on Friday.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO