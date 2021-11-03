Number of people seeking asylum in Mexico continues to soar

Families separated by the pandemic are planning joyful reunions when the Mexican-US border reopens on Monday, but not Martin Figueroa, who left his "mind and soul" behind when he was deported. He is one of a number of Mexicans who lived legally in the United States until, due to legal offenses, they were sent back to a country that no longer feels like home. "It's sad to know that many will be able to cross, but I won't," Figueroa, 52, said in the simple room he rents in the border city of Tijuana after being expelled in 2018. The deportees left behind families, friends and -- in the case of war veterans -- financial benefits and the comrades they fought alongside in countries including Vietnam and Iraq.

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO