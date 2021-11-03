CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Number of people seeking asylum in Mexico continues to soar

By Kendal Blust
Fronteras Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of asylum applicants in Mexico continues to climb to record-breaking levels, with the first 10 months of 2021 already far outpacing previous highs. More than 108,000 people applied for asylum in the first 10 months of this year, according to...

fronterasdesk.org

Comments / 10

The Carver
5d ago

They need to stay on that side of the border.

Reply
10
Comments / 0

