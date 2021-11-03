CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Democrats are reeling from a rough election night

elpasoinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Arlette Saenz reports on...

www.elpasoinc.com

mediaite.com

Anderson Cooper Asks If Election Night Results Are ‘A Message’ That Democrats Are ‘Too Far Left’

Tuesday’s election results inspired CNN’s Anderson Cooper to question whether Democrats had received a “message” that they were “too far left.”. As of late Tuesday evening, Republican Glenn Youngkin appeared set to defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race, leading by 2.7 percent of the vote with 95 percent of precincts reporting. And in New Jersey, as of that CNN segment, Republican Jack Ciattarelli was leading Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy by more than 4 percent of the vote with 62 percent counted.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Election night roundup from around the Hudson Valley

Here's a roundup of some contested races around the Hudson Valley, along with a link to all of the results from election night. Incumbent Republican Frank Dendanto III on Tuesday held off a challenge and defeated Democrat George Serrano, 55.5% to 44.5%, to remain Walkill supervisor. In Port Jervis, Democrat...
Vanity Fair

“The Revenge of the Pissed-Off Suburban Mom”: Democrats’ Painful Election Night Shows It’s Time to Shred the Playbook

The billboards were everywhere along the New Jersey Turnpike. The TV and web ads were just as ubiquitous, featuring a sinister black-and-white clip of Governor Phil Murphy appearing to shrug off any concern about New Jersey being a high-tax state. And every time I saw one, I thought, Attack ads about taxes! This could be 2009, or 1993! Things are getting back to normal—this is great!
Fox News

Liz Peek: Biden, Democrats will learn nothing from shocking election upsets

Did they hear the thunderclap message sent in New Jersey – a state with one million more Democrats than Republicans – where incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy’s race against a no-name GOP rival was too close to call the next morning? A race that was not even on the radar until just a couple of weeks ago, when Republican Jack Ciattarelli began to cut into Murphy’s formidable lead?
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
The Atlantic

Where Biden Goes From Here

As Air Force One flew home over the Atlantic on Election Night, the televisions scattered throughout the plane were showing a miserable scenario for Joe Biden’s party. No White House staffers ventured back to the press cabin, a fairly routine practice on long flights. The president’s aides appeared grim. A weary Biden returned to the White House close to 2 a.m. and ignored shouted questions from reporters about the early results. The next day, after addressing the nation about children’s eligibility for COVID-19 shots, the president was asked about former Governor Terry McAuliffe’s loss in Virginia. Biden nodded to congressional inaction and the 2022 midterm elections. “People want us to get things done,” he said.
Washington Times

Kamala Harris finally gets something right

Vice President Kamala Harris finally got something half right when she recently said on the campaign trail in Norfolk that “what happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” Indeed, Ms. Harris was spot on in her assessment about the importance of the elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the outcome was crystal clear. Republicans won the races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General while also picking up seven seats in the House of Delegates on their way to capturing a 52 - 48 seat majority.
