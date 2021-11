HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) — COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12 is a step closer. An FDA advisory panel voted in favor of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday afternoon. Final approval from the CDC could come next week. The vaccine will be given in two doses, three weeks apart, but it’s one-third of the original dose. Shots will have a different color cap and will be given with a smaller needle. This is huge when it comes to vaccinating more children. One doctor’s office is trying to stay ahead of the game so they are ready when that time comes. “I am so passionate about it...

HATBORO, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO