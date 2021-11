When Liberty County Sheriff's Deputy Willie Davie was recently injured while working an off-duty extra job, Liberty High School's Law Enforcement and Corrections class under the able tutelage of Coach Terry Higginbotham immediately knew they wanted to do something to assist the Davie family with the mounting medical expenses that were soon to follow. With the approximately 70 student class banding together, a fund raiser event has now been scheduled for this week.

LIBERTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO