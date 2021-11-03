Senate Dems push new voting bill, and again hit GOP wall

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […]
The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
It’s been almost two years since COVID-19 upended lives worldwide and left 700,000 Americans dead, but still there is no definitive answer on how, where or why the pandemic started. Now a group of bipartisan senators is calling for a full 9/11-style commission to investigate the origins of the global...
Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is projected to lose his bid for reelection against a little-known truck driver, is talking about "recently found" ballots to support his refusal to concede the race.
MADISON, WI (WRN) – New legislative and congressional district maps are ready for a vote in the full state Senate next week. Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison) was a “no” in Thursday’s committee vote. “The maps before us are based upon the worst gerrymander in the nation, by many accounts,” Roys...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the only Republican to vote to debate a major voting rights bill. The legislation, named for John Lewis, would restore protections struck by the Supreme Court. Most legislation requires a three-fifths majority to advance to debate in the Senate. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the...
The New Jersey state Senate president was ousted by a political novice truck driver who spent $153 on his Republican primary and less than $10,000 overall — dealing another blow to Democrats who ignored voters, pushed progressive agendas and then underestimated surging GOP candidates. Edward Durr knocked off Democratic state...
Senate Republicans again blocked a voting rights bill Wednesday that would strengthen the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The chamber voted 50-49 in favor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, 10 votes shy of the 60 needed to advance the bill. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer voted against it so he’d have the option of bringing the legislation back up in the future. Republicans also blocked an earlier version of the bill — the Freedom to Vote Act — in October.
Bill 217-36, introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje to correct the error contained in Bill 130-36, the Guam World War Two Reconciliation Act of 2021, was finally placed in the voting file during Thursday’s session. Speaker Terlaje, who was still absent after contracting COVID-19, had her closing statement on the bill...
Republicans are demanding the Congressional Budget Office conduct a speedy and transparent audit of President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social welfare and climate change bill before Democrats can ram it through on a party-line basis. In a letter to the CBO’s director, 35 House Republicans said an open and honest accounting...
Michigan House Democrats rolled out an agenda Wednesday to make voting easier, especially for voters who want to vote by absentee ballot. The House Democratic package stands in contrast to more restrictive Republican plans, such as requiring voters to present an ID. Representative Karen Whitsett is a Democrat on the...
The Senate is set to hold a procedural vote on a major voting rights bill called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It passed the House in August. A bipartisan group of Senators said they reached a deal on voting legislation Tuesday. The vote comes just weeks after Senate Republicans blocked another voting rights bill.
"The Plan surely will not please everyone, but again, the question before us is not whether the Commission adopted a perfect redistricting plan or even the ‘best’ of the proposed alternatives." The real action: Both chambers return late Monday to Washington. We're on the lookout for major progress on Democrats'...
The Senate on Wednesday will take up a major voting reform measure that Republicans are poised to filibuster. The Freedom to Vote Act was authored by Democrats to counter new red-state laws aimed at bolstering voter integrity and reducing fraud. The legislation represents a deal among Democrats, led by centrist...
Alabama is one step closer to officially changing its state school board, state legislative and U.S. congressional districts, but some lawmakers aren’t happy about the process thus far. The Alabama House Government Committee approved bills redrawing those districts Oct. 29 after Gov. Kay Ivey called a special session earlier last...
Comments / 0