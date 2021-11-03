CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Dems push new voting bill, and again hit GOP wall

By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press
newsitem.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — If at first you don’t succeed, make Republicans vote...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

GOP, Dem senators push for 9/11-style COVID-19 commission

It’s been almost two years since COVID-19 upended lives worldwide and left 700,000 Americans dead, but still there is no definitive answer on how, where or why the pandemic started. Now a group of bipartisan senators is calling for a full 9/11-style commission to investigate the origins of the global...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
whbl.com

State Senate Will Vote Monday On Redistricting Bills

MADISON, WI (WRN) – New legislative and congressional district maps are ready for a vote in the full state Senate next week. Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison) was a “no” in Thursday’s committee vote. “The maps before us are based upon the worst gerrymander in the nation, by many accounts,” Roys...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
midkansasonline.com

Senate Republicans block voting rights bill once again

Senate Republicans again blocked a voting rights bill Wednesday that would strengthen the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The chamber voted 50-49 in favor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, 10 votes shy of the 60 needed to advance the bill. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer voted against it so he’d have the option of bringing the legislation back up in the future. Republicans also blocked an earlier version of the bill — the Freedom to Vote Act — in October.
CONGRESS & COURTS
pncguam.com

Senators to vote on corrected war claims bill

Bill 217-36, introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje to correct the error contained in Bill 130-36, the Guam World War Two Reconciliation Act of 2021, was finally placed in the voting file during Thursday’s session. Speaker Terlaje, who was still absent after contracting COVID-19, had her closing statement on the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Republicans#Election#Gop#Ap#Democrat
michiganradio.org

House Dems roll out election bills; offer contrast to GOP proposals

Michigan House Democrats rolled out an agenda Wednesday to make voting easier, especially for voters who want to vote by absentee ballot. The House Democratic package stands in contrast to more restrictive Republican plans, such as requiring voters to present an ID. Representative Karen Whitsett is a Democrat on the...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Senate to Hold Procedural Vote on Voting Rights Bill

The Senate is set to hold a procedural vote on a major voting rights bill called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It passed the House in August. A bipartisan group of Senators said they reached a deal on voting legislation Tuesday. The vote comes just weeks after Senate Republicans blocked another voting rights bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
wvua23.com

Redistricting bills spawn controversy among state Dems, GOP

Alabama is one step closer to officially changing its state school board, state legislative and U.S. congressional districts, but some lawmakers aren’t happy about the process thus far. The Alabama House Government Committee approved bills redrawing those districts Oct. 29 after Gov. Kay Ivey called a special session earlier last...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy