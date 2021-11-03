Investigate before you invest

Investing in startup companies can be a risky business, but it can also be a highly lucrative one. With the rise of today's technology and many avenues of innovation, entrepreneurship is at an all-time high. Don't let yourself be fooled into thinking that only tech companies are considered startup companies worth investing in. The key feature when answering how to invest in startups is that every startup company needs to have is the potential for rapid growth. Granted, there are other components that go into a successful startup. Things like having money available, a committed team, momentum, good marketing, good timing, sound business and financial models, etc., need to be considered. With so many moving parts and unknown variables, the chance that any given startup fails within its first few years of operation remains 90%. The risk of losing your initial investment is, therefore, high. But when these startups do make it, however, their investors make money… a lot of money.

