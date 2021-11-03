CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA finds the solution to the fuel for the return from Mars: it will be manufactured on site

By Kim Lee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brilliant idea from NASA. Using bacteria to create rockets, fuel and oxygen on the Red Planet. If only arriving on Mars were the problem. And once there, how do you get back to Earth? This is one of the so many problems that plague NASA engineers. Focusing on finding a...

Comments / 1

