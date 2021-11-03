Getting back to business | Superintendent's Corner

(CBS4) – Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday it will cancel Nov. 19 classes to start the Thanksgiving Break a day early. Superintendent Alex Marrero says the district made the decision because he’s seen how stressful and draining the year has already been for students, teachers and staff. He encouraged everyone to care for themselves and to take advantage of the day to get children vaccinated. “Please consider using this additional time to take advantage of the opportunity to have family members vaccinated,” Marrero shared in a newsletter. “This is so critical to providing the healthiest learning conditions possible and ensuring our schools...

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO