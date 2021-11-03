CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Getting back to business | Superintendent's Corner

By Alison Brynelson
mukilteobeacon.com
 8 days ago

Autumn's falling leaves are a sign that students are well-settled into their school routines by now. With the changing colors of the leaves, we introduced several new tools this school year to better support students as most returned to in-person learning. We launched a program called i-Ready for kindergarten...

www.mukilteobeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
castlecountryradio.com

Wellington Elementary gets back to business after good summer

As with all schools, Wellington Elementary School returned to school this fall after two years of Covid turmoil. And things are certainly looking a lot better now. “So far this year has been really good,” said Principal Paulie Vogrinec. “We have completed all of our beginning of the year testing and we are starting our intervention groups. We are wanting to keep everything as normal as possible this year.”
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Cancels Nov. 19 Classes, Beginning Thanksgiving Break A Day Early

(CBS4) – Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday it will cancel Nov. 19 classes to start the Thanksgiving Break a day early. Superintendent Alex Marrero says the district made the decision because he’s seen how stressful and draining the year has already been for students, teachers and staff. He encouraged everyone to care for themselves and to take advantage of the day to get children vaccinated. “Please consider using this additional time to take advantage of the opportunity to have family members vaccinated,” Marrero shared in a newsletter. “This is so critical to providing the healthiest learning conditions possible and ensuring our schools...
DENVER, CO
NBC Miami

Broward Schools No Longer Requiring Masks for Students

Broward County Public Schools is no longer requiring — but "strongly encouraging" — masks for students at all levels starting Nov. 20. School board members passed the motion Tuesday, citing plummeting COVID-19 cases in the county, the decreasing number of kids in quarantine, and the availability of the vaccine to students ages 5 and up.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

From the superintendent’s desk

Kindness, respect helpful during these challenging times. We live in a world with issues that we need to navigate daily. These issues pull people in directions that make it difficult to work together. Stances on the pandemic, masks, vaccinations, or a myriad of other issues may cause us to take sides.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Public Schools adjusts academic calendar, including extending Thanksgiving break

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools administrators have made changes to their academic calendar to help the school community get some additional breaks and flexibility. In a recent post from PPS, administrators thanked the community for their support amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say they have re-evaluated the calendar to offer staff, students, and […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
CBS Denver

More Colorado School Districts Will Have 4 Day Weekend Due To Staffing Shortages

*Editor’s note: This story is updated to reflect Adams County School District 14’s decision to cancel class on Nov. 12 as well. (CBS4) – Three Colorado school districts will cancel classes later this week because they don’t have the staff to stay open. Boulder Valley School District, Adams 12 Five-Star Schools and Adams County School District 14 Schools all announced they won’t have class on Friday. It will give both students and staff a four-day weekend, since there also won’t be school Thursday in observance of Veterans Day. “With the Veterans Day holiday being on the Thursday, it created a large number...
COLORADO STATE
leedaily.com

Superintendent’s Handling of Halloween Decision Criticized

Julie Kukenberger became the face of public criticism following her recent decision on Halloween celebrations. She was criticized by school committee members for removing the focus of district celebrations from Halloween as they expressed concerns of children and parents being saddened by this approach and questioned Kukenberger’s decision coming at such a questionable time. They expect the exchange to have been more transparent where the superintendent communicated her decision’s motive.
POLITICS
warwickvalleyschools.com

Superintendent’s Spotlight: Emily Walsh

Emily Walsh sprung into the 2021-2022 school year with her signature enthusiasm and drive. She’s struck a great balance between school work and her active gymnastics career. For this fourth grader, it seems there’s no challenge she doesn’t enjoy!. “Emily puts her best effort into everything she does,” said Sanfordville...
EDUCATION
hamlethub.com

A Few Bits from RPS Superintendent Da Silva: November is Let's Get Cooking Month, COVID Vaccinations for 5-11 Year-olds, and MORE

Friday BITS from Ridgefield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Susie Da Sliva. We had a successful first day of PCR screening testing at BES, FES, VPES, and ERMS. All tests came back negative for COVID-19. Then on Monday evening, we received word from the state of CT that the screening testing would be temporarily paused so the DPH could work out some logistical issues with Quest. Unfortunately, this resulted in the cancellation of testing for BMES, RES, SES, and SRMS for this week.
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Cancels Class For A Day To ‘Rest, Recharge & Rejuvenate’

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Public Schools, the largest district in Colorado, canceled all classes on Nov. 19, due largely in-part to a staffing shortage. Superintendent Alex Marrero said the decision to start Thanksgiving break early was associated with a shortage of substitutes, a desire to give families the opportunity to prioritize vaccinations and to give a token of gratitude to employees. (credit: CBS) Marrero said teachers often don’t use their paid time off in the first couple months of the school year, adding that many ask for time off as the holidays approach. “(Giving the day off) provides our students, families and educators...
DENVER, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Superintendent’s Corner column: What happens after November 2?

My grandmother used to say, “Don’t paint the baby’s room before the baby is born,” because she thought it would bring the evil eye to count our blessings before they happened. With election day just around the corner, we eagerly await the outcome of 5B, the mill levy measure to pay our teachers and staff members a living wage.
EDUCATION
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Small School District’s Retired Superintendent Gets Plus-Sized Pension Checks

Sherman Ostrander retired from Edwardsburg Public Schools at the end of the 2017-18 school year as one of Michigan’s most highly paid school superintendents. His gross wages in that last year were $257,531, more than double that of some superintendents in nearby districts. Ostrander’s high pay rate was curious because...
Las Vegas Sun

CCSD superintendent’s last day to be Dec. 1

Jesus Jara’s last day as superintendent of the Clark County School District will be Dec. 1, he said today in an email to staff. Jara thanked the district’s 40,000 employees for their support over his three years as superintendent, the last year and a half of the ongoing global pandemic, and the last few days since the school board voted to terminate his contract.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
uga.edu

Dean’s Corner, October 2021

October brought cooler weather and bustling days to a fall semester in full swing here in the Odum School of Ecology. Against the backdrop of busy classes and exciting research, Ecology launched two faculty searches that will support and enhance our two affiliated centers. The Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases, directed by Ecology professor Dr. John Drake, is seeking to hire a Quantitative Disease Ecologist (Associate or Full Professor), with a target date of Nov. 15 to receive applications. This search is part of as part of a university-wide Presidential Interdisciplinary Cluster Hire Initiative in the area of artificial intelligence and data science. As part of a cluster focused on the dynamics of infectious diseases, Ecology is partnering with 3 other colleges on campus to recruit eight new faculty colleagues over the next two years.
COLLEGES
kmvt

Twin Falls Superintendent’s open letter to community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an open letter to the Twin Falls community, Superintendent Dr. Brady Dickinson urged families to continue a positive relationship with their children’s school and the administration. Dr. Dickinson says in the letter that information found on social media has shown the ability to mislead...
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy