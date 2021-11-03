Getting back to business | Superintendent's Corner

October brought cooler weather and bustling days to a fall semester in full swing here in the Odum School of Ecology. Against the backdrop of busy classes and exciting research, Ecology launched two faculty searches that will support and enhance our two affiliated centers. The Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases, directed by Ecology professor Dr. John Drake, is seeking to hire a Quantitative Disease Ecologist (Associate or Full Professor), with a target date of Nov. 15 to receive applications. This search is part of as part of a university-wide Presidential Interdisciplinary Cluster Hire Initiative in the area of artificial intelligence and data science. As part of a cluster focused on the dynamics of infectious diseases, Ecology is partnering with 3 other colleges on campus to recruit eight new faculty colleagues over the next two years.
